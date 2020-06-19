Man shot dead in UP's Unnao

A 25-year-old man, whom locals identified as a journalist, was shot dead by some unidentified persons in Gangaghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Friday, police said. The man, Shubham Mani Tripathi, was shot near Doodh Mandi while he was returning home with his friend on a motorcycle, Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said.

Tripathi was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, where he died, the official said. A person present at the spot told police that the victim was a journalist, the SP said, adding a probe into the matter is on.

Teams have been formed to nab those involved in the incident, he said..