No hasty decision should be taken against China: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, June 19 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pursue long-term and short-term strategies to deal with the neighbouring country of China. Rao said there should not be any hasty decisions from India and at the same time its interests need not be compromised.

This is what Telangana Rashtra Samithi president told Modi at the all-party meeting held through video conference. "We should prepare long-term and short-term strategies to face China's aggressive attitude. There should not be any hasty act from our side under any circumstances," an official press release quoted the chief minister as saying during the meeting.

"There should not be any compromise as far as our nations security and interests are concerned. Have strategic partnership with countries friendly with us," he had said. Rao further said China has become jealous of the stable and strong governance in India which was emerging as a strong economic force.

The provocation from China was borne out of envy, he said. "China and Pakistan have the habit of creating trouble and a conflict atmosphere whenever they have problems internally. China has a lot of such problems now. It is confronting countries like Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines," the chief minister said.

Describing India as a peace-loving country, he said there was limit to patience and the country needs to give a befitting reply if anyone crosses thepath. The idea of banning import of Chinese goods would be a hasty decision, he said adding that the products imported should be made in India.

All the participants of the all-party meet paid silent tribute to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley incident.