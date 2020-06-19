Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Tangdhar sector
Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:16 IST
Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan was through the firing of mortars and other weapons, which started in the evening.
A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Tangdhar
- Kupwara district
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan
Crashed PIA plane's pilot did not follow ATC instructions: Pak aviation authority
Pak man arrested for illegally selling pan masala worth crores, tax evasion detected
Peshawar school massacre: JC to submit its report to Pak's top court by end of June
Pak rejects India's concerns over reports of destruction of Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan