Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: People bid final adieu to soldier killed in Galwan Valley clash

The last rites of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley earlier this week, were performed with full military honours at his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:22 IST
HP: People bid final adieu to soldier killed in Galwan Valley clash

The last rites of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley earlier this week, were performed with full military honours at his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday. The body was consigned to flames at a crematorium near his native village Krohta in the presence of hundreds of villagers who raised slogans such as 'Shaheed Ankush Thakur amar rahe' (Long live martyr Ankush Thakur) and 'China murdabad' (down with China). The last rites were performed by his younger brother Aditya.

The 21-year-old soldier's father Anil Kumar and other relatives were also present to bid him final adieu. His mother Usha Devi, who was inconsolable, kept refusing to take the body for cremation. A contingent of the Punjab Regiment reversed their arms and fired in air to bid farewell to their colleague. Scores of people, with their face covered with masks, thronged his home to pay their tributes to the fallen soldier.

Himachal Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar and MLA Kamlesh Kumari also paid tributes to the soldier. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will visit the sepoy's house on Saturday to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members, a district official told PTI.

Amid rains and bad weather, the body was first taken to the Chandigarh Air Force station from Leh and then brought to his native village by road. On the way, the body was received by the Una district administration at Mehatpur, the gateway of Himachal Pradesh from Punjab.  Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan Gokulachandran paid floral tributes to the martyr.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

UPDATE 1-China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says way U.S. treats Hong Kong depends on how China does

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would in future treat Hong Kong as a Chinese city rather than an autonomous one to the extent that China treats the territory as a Chinese city.Pompeo told the online Cope...

Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseballs behalf, said the leagues owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 ...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone government bonds steady as little surprise from European Council

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday, reflecting no surprises from a European Council meeting focused on a proposed 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, with divisions on how it should be split between grant...

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.Shares of the company, which said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020