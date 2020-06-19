On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Rajasthan Cong distributes PPE kits, sanitisers to Jaipur hospital staff

Left Menu
The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Friday distributed PPE kits, sanitisers, face masks and other items to doctors and medical staff of a hospital here to mark the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:01 IST
The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Friday distributed PPE kits, sanitisers, face masks and other items to doctors and medical staff of a hospital here to mark the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 50 on Friday but chose to spend the day at home sans celebration in view of the death of Indian soldiers in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh, and the coronavirus crisis. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and others reached the Kanwatia hospital in Shastri Nagar and distributed the kits to the staff.

Pilot said the party honoured 'Corona Warriors' across the state on Friday to acknowledge their contribution in battle against the pandemic. "The party has always worked for people in difficult times. Even at the time of the lockdown, the partymen left no stone unturned to serve the poor, helpless and the needy," he said.

