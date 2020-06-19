COVID-19: 3 cases, 2 deaths in Maha's Latur
Three COVID-19 cases were detected in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the district's count to 220, an official said. Of the three cases, one was that of a 65-year-old man who died during the day while undergoing treatment, he said. A 60-year-old man also died due to the infection, he added. The death toll in the district now is 13, the official said.PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:04 IST
