Mumbai: Dy GST commissioner booked for sexual assault

An offence has been registeredagainst a deputy GST commissioner for allegedly sexuallyassaulting a woman after promising marriage, Oshiwara policesaid on Friday

The victim approached the police commissioner with acomplaint, an official said

"The woman was sexually assaulted by the accused fortwo years on the fake promise of marriage. We have registeredan offence under section 376, 377 of IPC against the deputyGST commissioner," he said.