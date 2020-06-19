Left Menu
Dhankar writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:46 IST
Dhankar writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Friday called upon Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities to spread the message on social media and other platforms among students to practice 'Yoga at Home with family' on June 21, the 'International Yoga Day.' At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'International Yoga Day' was accorded global support at theUnited Nations General Assembly in 2014 and since then being celebrated on June 21 all over the world and across India, including educational institutions

Asking the VCs to spread the message on social media during the COVID-19 time, Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, said in a letter "as vice-chancellor of a university, you have enormous motivational and inspirational authority in society, particularly on impressionable minds." "I would urge you to give out a message 'Lets practice Yoga and spread happiness in social media and otherwise amongst society, students and youth so that they practice 'Yoga at Home with Family," he said

Dhankhar further said, "In these stressful trying times, where the entire humanity is faced with the COVID-19pandemic, Yoga will bring about the feeling to be stress-free and happy. Inspire all to share videos on social media #MYLIFE MY YOGA." Contacted, Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor SonaliChakraborty Banerjee told PTI, "we will forward the letter to the concerned official of the university who conducts such programs. She will take necessary action so that it is observed in a proper manner this year as well."

