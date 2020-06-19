Businessman hangs self in east Delhi due to financial crunch

A 34-year-old businessman, who was facing financial problems and was awaiting his GST refund, allegedly hanged himself at his house in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Friday, police said. Vineet Singh, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation on Friday morning, they added.

His neighbours took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, a senior police officer said. A suicide note was recovered from near the body. He has mentioned his poor financial condition as the reason behind the suicide. He has also written that his GST refund is pending which should be given to his family as soon as possible.

He is survived by his mother Poonam Singh, wife Sangeet and two daughters. His wife told PTI Bhasha that he was upset from past many days. "He used to run a small business of export which was not doing well. He had even sold my jewellery to bear the daily expenses," she said.