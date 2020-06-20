Left Menu
C'garh tusker deaths: 9 forest officials transferred

She will be replaced by Manivasagan S, incumbent DFO of Keshkal forest division (Kanker district). DFO Koriya Forest Division (Baikuntpur) Rajesh Kumar Chandele has been given posting as Deputy Forest Conservator, office of the PCCF, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar while Imotemsu Ao, Director of Guru Ghasidas National Sanctuary, Baikuntpur has been transferred to Chandele's post.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:00 IST
C'garh tusker deaths: 9 forest officials transferred

In the wake of elephants deaths in Chhattisgarh over two weeks, nine forest officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), were transferred on Friday. Eight of those transferred are Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officials.

The state has reported six elephant deaths in four districts in the last 11 days. As per the order, PCCF (Wildlife) Atul Kumar Shukla, a 1986 batch IFoS, has been made PCCF State Research, Training and Climate Change and Director of Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute, Raipur in place of PV Narsingh Rao (IFoS-1987).

Rao has been made new PCCF Wildlife. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Balrampur Pranay Mishra has been posted as Deputy Forest Conservator, office of PCCF, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

After the carcass of an elephant was found in Balrampur last week, Mishra was issued a show cause notice. Laxman Singh, Deputy Manager at the office of Chief Conservator of Forest, Sarguja Circle (Ambikapur district) has been posted as in charge DFO, Balrampur division.

Similarly, DFO Dharamjaigarh forest division (Raigarh) Priyanka Pandey has been posted as Deputy Forest Conservator, office of the PCCF, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

DFO Koriya Forest Division (Baikuntpur) Rajesh Kumar Chandele has been given posting as Deputy Forest Conservator, office of the PCCF, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar while Imotemsu Ao, Director of Guru Ghasidas National Sanctuary, Baikuntpur has been transferred to Chandele's post. Ganveer Dhammshil deputy secretary, forest department (Secretariat) has been posted as DFO Keshkal Forest division.

Two tuskers died of electrocution at separate places in Dharamjaigarh forest division in Raigarh on June 16 and June 18. On June 16, an elephant calf died after being stuck in marsh land in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two elephants were recovered from Surajpur district on June 9 and 10, while another jumbo was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur on June 11..

