Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meteorite-like object from sky creates panic among locals in Rajasthan's Jalore

A round object which reportedly fell from the sky in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday morning created panic and anxiety among the locals. SHO of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit said they received information that a sparkling object from the sky fell near Gayatri College. "On reaching the spot, we found the round meteorite-like object in a five to six-inch hole on the ground.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:09 IST
Meteorite-like object from sky creates panic among locals in Rajasthan's Jalore

A round object which reportedly fell from the sky in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday morning created panic and anxiety among the locals. SHO of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit said they received information that a sparkling object from the sky fell near Gayatri College.

"On reaching the spot, we found the round meteorite-like object in a five to six-inch hole on the ground. It was hot and weighed 2.7 kg. We have preserved it in a glass jar," he said. Sanchore SDM Bhupendra Kumar Yadav said a factual report has been submitted to the district collector and the object will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India for examination. Meanwhile, the geology department of the Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur has also expressed interest in studying the object.

"I have requested the Jalore administration to provide us an opportunity to conduct a study on it," the head of the university's Geology depatment Suresh Chandra Mathur..

TRENDING

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagannath Temple Managing Committee urges Odisha Govt to seek modification in SC order on Rath Yatra

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and the servitors of the 12th-century shrine urged the Odisha government late on Friday night to file a fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order staying the annua...

NSUI provides financial help to migrants to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India on Friday provided financial assistance to children of some migrant labourers and also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of Rahul Gandhis birthday, according to a statem...

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched in U.S. cities, major companies gave employees the day off and people in coronavirus lockdown held online forums on Friday as America marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special...

Thousands pay last respects to 2 Bengal soldiers killed in Galwan valley

The mortal remains of two Indian Army soldiers from West Bengal, who were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army, were given the final send off at their respective villages on Friday with full military honours as hundreds of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020