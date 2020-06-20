Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035

For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said.Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:48 IST
Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said. Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday. Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,877-- was recorded on June 18. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,035 and the total number of cases mounted to 53,116.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that on Friday, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 12,680 people of which 951 were found positive for the contagious viral infection. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling COVID-19 was on Friday shifted to the ICU at Max hospital in Saket here from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated, sources said.

Also, the Delhi government on Friday said the new guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients issued by the Lt Governor was an "arbitrary decision" and will "seriously harm" the national capital. As many as 23,569 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 27,512, the government's bulletin said, adding that 3,34,376 tests have been conducted till date.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 243.

TRENDING

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagannath Temple Managing Committee urges Odisha Govt to seek modification in SC order on Rath Yatra

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and the servitors of the 12th-century shrine urged the Odisha government late on Friday night to file a fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order staying the annua...

NSUI provides financial help to migrants to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India on Friday provided financial assistance to children of some migrant labourers and also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of Rahul Gandhis birthday, according to a statem...

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched in U.S. cities, major companies gave employees the day off and people in coronavirus lockdown held online forums on Friday as America marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special...

Thousands pay last respects to 2 Bengal soldiers killed in Galwan valley

The mortal remains of two Indian Army soldiers from West Bengal, who were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army, were given the final send off at their respective villages on Friday with full military honours as hundreds of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020