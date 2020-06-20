Assam govt extends ESMA by six months in state's oil and gas sector

The Assam government on Friday extended by six months the tenure of ESMA imposed on the state's oil and gas sector, prohibiting strikes by employees, according to an official statement. The state government said the fresh order under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 will come into effect on July 1 and will be valid till December 31.

Strikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers, drivers and their helpers of tankers in the oil and gas sector have been prohibited under the law, it said. Any service in any oil field or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleum products including natural gas will fall under the purview of this order, it added.

The prohibition on strikes was first imposed for six months on December 31 last year. It was imposed in the public interest, an official said.