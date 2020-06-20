5,078 people return to India on June 19 under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that as many as 5078 people have returned back to India on Friday under the Vande Bharat Mission.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 01:29 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that as many as 5078 people have returned back to India on Friday under the Vande Bharat Mission. "VBM flies high. IndiGo joins AI Express and Air India to fly back Indians. 5,078 people return from Paris, Moscow, Dhaka, Kiev, Auckland, Lagos, London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Doha, Bishkek, Almaty, Dubai, Phnom Penh and Muscat today (June 19)," Puri tweeted.
The Vande Bharat Mission is the Government of India's initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread. The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30. (ANI)
