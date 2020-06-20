Left Menu
Kerala: Mandatory pre-flight COVID-19 testing for 'Pravasies' from June 25

Kerala government said that passengers travelling on flights from overseas to state from June 25 should get themselves tested and have COVID-19 negative results before boarding the flights.

Updated: 20-06-2020
Kerala: Mandatory pre-flight COVID-19 testing for 'Pravasies' from June 25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government said that passengers travelling on flights from overseas to state from June 25 should get themselves tested and have COVID-19 negative results before boarding the flights.

A press release from Kerala CM has informed that the state government has extended the implementation of the pre-flight mandatory COVID-19 testing for those coming to Kerala from abroad till June 24.

The decision is based on an arrangement to bring COVID-19 negative and positive people separately. Dr. K Ellangovan, IAS, Principal Secretary, NORKA has informed that the implementation of the prerequisite has been extended to four days as various expatriate organisations have asked for more time to facilitate COVID-19 testing. (ANI)

