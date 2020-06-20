Thunderstorm, gusty winds would occur over Delhi NCR: IMD
Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds upto 30-50 kmph would occur over entire Delhi and adjoining NCR during the next two hours (04ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 05:24 IST
Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds upto 30-50 kmph would occur over entire Delhi and adjoining NCR during the next two hours (04:20 a.m. onwards), as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"20.06.2020; 0420 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.
The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said IMD on Friday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
3 cops sent to police line, sub inspector suspended in Ghaziabad
Barring Gurgaon and Faridabad, shopping malls, religious places to reopen in Hry from June 8
Shopping malls, religious places in Haryana's Gurgaon, Faridabad districts, worst-hit by COVID-19, not to open for now: Minister Anil Vij.
Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Gurgaon, Faridabad: Hry Minister Anil Vij
Religious places to open in Ghaziabad tomorrow, malls from June 11