Thunderstorm, gusty winds would occur over Delhi NCR: IMD

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds upto 30-50 kmph would occur over entire Delhi and adjoining NCR during the next two hours (04:20 a.m. onwards), as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"20.06.2020; 0420 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said IMD on Friday. (ANI)