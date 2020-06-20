Left Menu
Determined to deliver, geared up for any contingency: IAF chief

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 10:02 IST
Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday. Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal here he said the air force will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

"...it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain," he said. His statement comes in the wake of 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

"The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at LAC Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice. In spite of unacceptable Chinese actions after agreements reached during military talks and the resultant loss of life all efforts are endeavored to ensure that the current situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully," Bhadauria said.

The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces have demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.

