Drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

More than four kg of brown sugar worth Rs 4.5 crore was seized here and three people were arrested, police said on Saturday. Director General of Police Abhay said that acting on a tip-off, Odisha Police Special Task Force personnel raided a place in Rasulgarh area, and seized 4.5 kg of brown sugar and arrested three people on Friday night.

"This is the biggest ever seizure of brown sugar by any agency of the Odisha Police," he said. Those arrested have been identified as Debasish Behera, Sheikh Kausar Ali and Prabir Kumar Singh, all residents of Balasore district, the officer said.

The STF alone has seized 12.25 kg of brown sugar and arrested 39 drug peddlers this year, the officer said. The total seizure of brown sugar by the STF this year is more than the cumulative seizure made by the Odisha Police in the last six years, he added.