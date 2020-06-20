Determined to deliver, geared up for contingency: IAF chief

The Air Force has analyzed the scenario and is fully aware of the situation at the Line of Actual Control and is determined, well prepared to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday. Addressing a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here, he said the air force will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

In the backdrop of the biggest confrontation with China in over five decades in the Galwan valley on June 15 in which 20 soldiers including a colonel were martyred, the IAF chief said the air force is well prepared to handle any contingency that may arise. "It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain." Speaking to reporters later, he said: "We are aware of the full situation. Be at LAC, be it deployments beyond LAC.

All the air deployments, their postures, the kind of deployments. We have full analysis and we have taken the necessary action that we need to take to handle any contingency that may arise with this kind of deployment. All actions have been taken." The IAF airbases across the country have taken necessary actions that are required to be taken to handle the situation.

"We know what their (Chinese) fields are. We know what their airfields are, where they are deployed, what are the operational bases," he said on Chinese airbases. In spite of unacceptable Chinese actions after agreements reached during military talks and the resultant loss of lives, all efforts were being made to ensure that the current situation at the LAC was resolved peacefully, Bhadauria said.

"You are aware of the talks that are happening at the military level,..but we are prepared for any contingency," he said when asked if India is at war with China. Though every year China made deployment and conducted exercises at the controversial area, this time around, there was an increase in activity and some changes have taken place which was monitored, he said.

"The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at LAC is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice." The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces have demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.