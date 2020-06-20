Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:31 IST
Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.

"The state's total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 active cases and 125 cured and discharged patients," tweeted State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom. No deaths have been reported in the state so far.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020