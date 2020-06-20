Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.

"The state's total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 active cases and 125 cured and discharged patients," tweeted State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom. No deaths have been reported in the state so far.