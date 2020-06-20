Left Menu
Meghalaya reshuffles 20 IPS officers

Updated: 20-06-2020 17:09 IST
In a major reshuffle, the Meghalaya government has transferred and redesignated 20 senior IPS officers in the state as per the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, officials said. A notification in this regard was issued here on Friday, they said.

As per the transfer orders, Assistant Inspector General of Police (R), N Syiem, will replace Darwin M Sangma as the chief security officer of the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) whereas Sangma will replace Syiem as the Assistant IGP (R). East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Claudia Lyngwa was transferred and posted as the commandant of the 1st MLP Battalion at Mawiong while Anti- infiltration SP Sylvester Nongtnger will take charge as the district SP.

Bikram B Marak, SP (Traffic), Shillong, was transferred and posted as the West Jaintia Hills district SP while another Anti-Infiltration SP, Vivek Syiem, was transferred and posted as SP (City), Shillong. West Jaintia Hills district SP Lakador Syiem will take charge as the Anti-Infiltration SP in place of Nongtnger.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP Aditya Goenka will take charge as the SP of the Fire and Emergency Services in place of Jubi G Momin, who was transferred and posted as the commandant of the 6th MLP Battalion in Umran. East Jaintia Hills district SP Vivekanand Singh will replace Goenka as the CID SP.

Singh will be replaced by Deepak Kumar Palecha, deputy commandant of the 4th MLP Battalion. Sixth MLP Battalion commandant Mary G T Sangma will be posted as the principal of the Police Training School in Shillong.

Another Anti-infiltration SP, Nazarius Lamare, was transferred and posted as the Ri-Bhoi district SP in place of Chemphang Syrti who was transferred and posted as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in Shillong. East Garo Hills district SP Ringrang T G Momin will take charge as the Anti-infiltration SP in place of Lamare.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) SP H G Lyngdoh was transferred and posted as the West Khasi Hills District SP in place of B J Laloo who will take charge as the second-in- command of SF-10 in Shillong. SP (VIS), Billy Graham Marak was transferred and posted as the commandant of the 5th MLP Battalion in Samgong.

Bruno A Sangma, deputy commandant of the 4th MLP Battalion in Sohpian, Nongstoin, was transferred and posted as the East Garo Hills District SP and Lethindra G Momin, deputy commandant of the 3rd MLP Battalion at Sahbsein was transferred and posted as the EOW SP..

