Online meditation programme to mark International Day of Yoga

For institutions and newcomers, a webinar talk on 'Yoga for Boosting Immunity' has also been organised," senior monk of the Ashram Swami Shraddhananda told PTI.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:33 IST
As large congregations are banned to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Yogoda Satsanga Ashram will organise a 24-hour online meditation programme on Sunday to mark the 6th International Day of Yoga, an official said. The Ashram has also chalked out a separate webinar talk on the role of yoga in boosting immunity in the time of novel coronavirus.

"We will hold a 24-hour online meditation programme for those already into yoga. For institutions and newcomers, a webinar talk on 'Yoga for Boosting Immunity' has also been organised," senior monk of the Ashram Swami Shraddhananda told PTI. The talk will be held live on Facebook from 11 am, he said.

"Online meditation is a virtual gathering of spiritual seekers practising scientific techniques for transferring their attention and devotion to the Ultimate Verity," the monk said. The 24-hour online programme will also be held on Facebook and begin from 6 am.

To mark the International Day of Yoga this year, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has developed a special Yoga Module of exercises, breathing and meditation practices for the people dealing with depression and anxiety due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Depression and anxiety can result from a loss of hope or strength, or the feeling that one is not in control, or a sense of loneliness while going through periods of confinement to one's home or other areas," Swami Shraddhananda observed.

The Ashram was founded by Paramhansa Yogananda..

