Odisha man beaten to death by two sons

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his two sons at a village in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in Kalamba village in the Polasara police station area on Friday night, said inspector in-charge Jeetendra Kumar Mallick.

The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu Pradhan. The sons also attacked their mother when she tried to save her husband. She was admitted to a hospital in Polasara and her condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The accused siblings, Sushant Pradhan (30) and Mangulu Pradhan (27), were arrested earlier in the day, Mallick said. Though the exact cause behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, a family feud was suspected to have led to the incident, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for autopsy. Mallick said an investigation is underway and the two brothers are being interrogated.

Police said the duo regularly quarreled and fought with their father after getting drunk..