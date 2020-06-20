One terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter
One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, which is underway at Likhdi Pora area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.
Police and security forces are present at the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
