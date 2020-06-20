Left Menu
Development News Edition

India rejects China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said China's claim over Galwan Valley was not in accordance with its own position in the past, noting that attempts of transgression by Chinese side were invariably met with appropriate response from the Indian troops. "The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:07 IST
India rejects China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley

India on Saturday strongly rejected China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, asserting that attempts by the Chinese side to "advance exaggerated and untenable" claims are not at all acceptable. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said China's claim over Galwan Valley was not in accordance with its own position in the past, noting that attempts of transgression by Chinese side were invariably met with appropriate response from the Indian troops.

"The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to Line of Actual Control (LAC) there are not acceptable. They are not in accordance with China's own position in the past," he said. The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on the issue.

The Galwan Valley was the site of the violent clash between the two militaries on Monday evening in which a Colonel and 19 other Indian Army personnel were killed. China's People’s Liberation Army has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered during the cross border clash, the worst in 45 years. Srivastava said Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas, including in the Galwan Valley.

"They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident," he said. Srivastava said the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the western sector of the India-China border areas since mid-May.

"These attempts were invariably met with an appropriate response from us," he said. Srivastava said India expects that Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the foreign ministers of two countries recently to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

LG's apprehensions resolved in SDMA meeting, home-isolation for COVID-19 patients to continue in Delhi

After State Disaster Management Authority SDMA meeting on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Lieutenant General Anil Baijals apprehensions regarding home-isolation for COVID-19 patients have been resolved, and th...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenges along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh...

AP reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Amaravati, June 20 PTI Coronavirus cases went past the 8,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as 491 were added anew, taking the total to 8,452, even as the death toll rose to 101 with five fresh casualties. The latest Covid-19 bulletin s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020