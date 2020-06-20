Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish lauds PM's employment scheme for migrant workers

Modi on Saturday launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The prime minister launched the scheme via video conference in a village in Khagaria district of Bihar in the presence of Kumar and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and a minister from Odisha.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:42 IST
Nitish lauds PM's employment scheme for migrant workers
Modi on Saturday launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hailed an employment scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for migrant workers, saying it will boost the state's efforts to generate jobs at home for people who had to return due to the coronavirus lockdown. Modi on Saturday launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The prime minister launched the scheme via video conference in a village in Khagaria district of Bihar in the presence of Kumar and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and a minister from Odisha. Kumar, who attended the function via video conference from Telihar panchayat in Khagaria, sought exemptions in GST and Income Tax as special assistant to promote industries in the state.

He said the Centre should increase the limit of Rs 25,000 crore fund allotted to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) to promote the sector in Bihar. Kumar also stressed on increasing the existing bank's CD (credit deposit) ratio of 43 per cent in the state by enhancing the size of annual credit plan, the issue which he had raised at a recently-held State Level Bankers Committee meeting in Patna.

The scheme will be implemented on a mission mode in 125 days in 116 districts of six states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha -- that received the maximum numbers of migrant workers back. In Bihar, the scheme will be implemented in 32 out of the total 38 districts, the chief minister said.

Kumar, in his speech, highlighted that his government provided Rs 1,000 special assistance to more than 21 lakh distressed people who were stranded outside the state during the lockdown, besides running quarantine centres with proper health facilities. He said more than 20 lakh natives of the state returned their home in more than 15,000 'Shramik Special' trains during the coronavirus crisis.

Kumar, who had an interaction with people in quarantine centres across the state via video conference, said people informed him that they suffered a lot and hence they do not want to return to other states where they were employed, instead, they want to work in Bihar. "Our government's efforts will be to ensure that no one goes outside the state in 'majboori' (compulsion) for work. We will try to give them the work in the state itself," he said.

The chief minister said people are being provided opportunities under MNREGA, road construction and other development work such as seven resolves, Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali etc. Under the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', the Centre will spend Rs 3.43 crore per panchayat, he informed, while stating that the state government will spend Rs 2.30 crore in Telihar panchayat.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday said she was deactivating her Twitter account to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity. The actor made the revelation in an Instagram post.The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away ...

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

LG's apprehensions resolved in SDMA meeting, home-isolation for COVID-19 patients to continue in Delhi

After State Disaster Management Authority SDMA meeting on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Lieutenant General Anil Baijals apprehensions regarding home-isolation for COVID-19 patients have been resolved, and th...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenges along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020