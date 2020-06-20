Left Menu
Bhopal breaks rain records: Meteorologist

The rainfall records in Bhopal has broken as the state records 32 cm rainfall in last three days, said Meteorologist HS Pandey on Saturday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:06 IST
Rainfall almost doubled in month of June in Bhopal. Image Credit: ANI

The rainfall records in Bhopal has broken as the state records 32 cm rainfall in last three days, said Meteorologist HS Pandey on Saturday. "The rain in Bhopal has broken the record for many years in the month of June. The district has recorded at around 32 centimetres rainfall in last three days. The normal rainfall in June is around 16 cm. So, it is almost doubled this time," Pandey told ANI.

Pandey said that a good amount of rainfall is expected in coming 24 to 48 hours. "Still, 10 days are left in the month of June and there is a possibility of very good rains. In the last 24 hours, 6 to 7 cm of rainfall has been recorded. And in the coming 24 to 48 hours, more good rains are expected," he said. (ANI)

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Himachal CM visits village of braveheart killed in Galwan Valley face-off

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited Karohta in the Bhoranj area of Hamirpur district, the native village of soldier Ankush Thakur, who died during the face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley. He met Anil Kumar t...

Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining will take us back to old system: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the centre took the decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining in a rush. This will take us back to the old system which we came out of. I think the Centre took this dec...

Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the Stat...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travelers.When membe...
