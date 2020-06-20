Bhopal breaks rain records: Meteorologist

The rainfall records in Bhopal has broken as the state records 32 cm rainfall in last three days, said Meteorologist HS Pandey on Saturday. "The rain in Bhopal has broken the record for many years in the month of June. The district has recorded at around 32 centimetres rainfall in last three days. The normal rainfall in June is around 16 cm. So, it is almost doubled this time," Pandey told ANI.

Pandey said that a good amount of rainfall is expected in coming 24 to 48 hours. "Still, 10 days are left in the month of June and there is a possibility of very good rains. In the last 24 hours, 6 to 7 cm of rainfall has been recorded. And in the coming 24 to 48 hours, more good rains are expected," he said. (ANI)