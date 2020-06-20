45-yr-old woman found dead inside home in Delhi

Left Menu
A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Rajapur Village in Prashant Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The woman's 16-year-old son Deepak Kumar had gone to the park in the evening and upon returning at around 7 pm, he found his mother lying dead on the bed. He informed the police and his neighbours, a senior police officer said.

A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Rajapur Village in Prashant Vihar area, police said on Saturday. Sonia's throat was slit with a sharp-edged object, police said, adding that the incident took place on Friday. The woman's 16-year-old son Deepak Kumar had gone to the park in the evening and upon returning at around 7 pm, he found his mother lying dead on the bed.

He informed the police and his neighbours, a senior police officer said. “A case has been registered under relevant sections at Prashant Vihar Police Station and the investigation has been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. The woman used to live with her son in the rented accommodation while her husband, who works at a factory in Karnal, Haryana, has reached Delhi, the officer said. The body was sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for the post-mortem and no sign of sexual assault was found on the body, police said. Two mobile phones are missing from the house, police added.

