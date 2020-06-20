Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Pakistan on Saturday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:40 IST
Pakistan on Saturday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.45 pm.
A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district leaving four civilians injured in the incident. (ANI)
ALSO READ
2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan
Pak govt seeks explanation from aviation body on letter about PIA pilot’s conduct prior to crash
Pak reports record 4,896 infections, COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,838
After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge
Pak reports record 4,896 infections, COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,838