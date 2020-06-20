3 abducted girls rescued in J&K's Poonch, accused arrested

Three abducted girls, including two minors, were rescued in separate operations in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Three accused were arrested during the operations carried out by Surankote Police in the district, they said.

While two of the girls were abducted nearly a week ago, the third was kidnapped on January 26, the police said. It said the rescued girls were handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities, the police said.