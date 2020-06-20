Left Menu
U'khand CM holds discussion with Chardham Devasthanam Board advisor, instructs to prepare tourism action plan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has given instructions to prepare an action plan for tourism in the state for the entire year, he held a discussion with Ashwini Lohani, Advisor to the Chardham Devasthanam Board and Subhash Goyal, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), through video conference.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:00 IST
U'khand CM holds discussion with Chardham Devasthanam Board advisor, instructs to prepare tourism action plan
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has given instructions to prepare an action plan for tourism in the state for the entire year, he held a discussion with Ashwini Lohani, Advisor to the Chardham Devasthanam Board and Subhash Goyal, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), through video conference. CM Rawat has stated that there is a need to encourage tourism apart from the travel period especially in the tourist places located on the travel route. Suggestions for pilgrims and locals should also be obtained on the proposed master plan of Shri Badrinath Dham.

Lohani said that there is a need to develop Uttarakhand tourism as a brand. He also mentioned about the tourism potential in the rich wildlife of the state. "Special attention should be paid to high-end tourism in Uttarakhand. In this, the cooperation of the tourism industry and tourism-related institutions should also be taken," said Goyal.

Secretary Tourism, Dilip Javalkar gave detailed information about various dimensions of tourism in Uttarakhand and the ongoing tourism projects. He told about Chardham Devasthanam Board, Home Stay, Adventure Tourism, Ropeway Project, 13 District 13 Destination, etc. Secretary Tourism also gave a presentation on the master plan of Shri Badrinath Dham. (ANI)

