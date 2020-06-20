Left Menu
TN Governor appeals to people to perform "yoga at home"

It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being." The benefits of yoga include reduction in depression, fatigue, anxiety disorder and stress.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:49 IST
Yoga Day celebrations, though an occasion of mass gatherings, this year people should observe the day at their homes with their families and "Yoga at home" and "Yoga with family" is this year's theme, the release added. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday appealed to people to perform "Yoga at home" and "Yoga with family," the theme for this year's international day of Yoga to be observed tomorrow. Ahead of the sixth International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to observe the day in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

Yoga Day celebrations, though an occasion of mass gatherings, this year people should observe the day at their homes with their families and "Yoga at home" and "Yoga with family" is this year's theme, the release added. "Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being." The benefits of yoga include a reduction in depression, fatigue, anxiety disorder and stress.

