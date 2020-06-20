Left Menu
Majerhat bridge likely to be operational by this Puja: Firhad Hakim

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that the Majerhat bridge is expected to be made operational by this Puja, ending the nightmare for lakhs of people who live areas such as Behala, Thakurpukur and beyond in the southern part of Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:09 IST
Hakim said the works for all Metro Rail projects in the city are under progress and these will be completed between 2022 and 2024. Image Credit: Wikimedia

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that the Majerhat bridge is expected to be made operational by this Puja, ending the nightmare for lakhs of people who live areas such as Behala, Thakurpukur and beyond in the southern part of Kolkata. A portion of the over 50-year-old railway overbridge collapsed in September 2018, following which the West Bengal government announced that it will be fully demolished and a new one will be built.

However, there have been delays in the construction of the new bridge owing to several factors, including a tussle between the railways and the state over clearances. Hakim said the construction of the bridge has been delayed by a year.

The bridge that ran over the Majerhat railway station was a lifeline for lakhs of people staying in the heavily- populated Behala, Thakurpukur, the southwest suburbs and large parts of the neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. Its collapse turned into a nightmare for the commuters who have to take detours of several kilometres to reach other parts of Kolkata, often getting stuck in massive traffic snarls.

Hakim said the works for all Metro Rail projects in the city are under progress and these will be completed between 2022 and 2024. In separate interactions hosted by the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of Indian Industries, the minister emphasised upon creation of job- oriented infrastructure that would help in absorbing migrant labourers.

Speaking at the CII session, he pitched for setting up of a jewellery park and logistic hubs that would create employment for migrant workers. The state can gain by properly utilising these workers. In order to employ these workers in West Bengal, there is a need to build the required infrastructure. Chambers of Commerce can help build the infrastructure, he told MCC members.

Real estate body CREDAI West Bengal's president Sushil Mohta urged the minister to relook at certain clauses in the Urban Land Ceiling Act in order to attract investments. Mohta also spoke about higher circle rates in the state which is a challenge for both home buyers and developers.

Hakim assured him to look into these issues.

