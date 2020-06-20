Regional Tibetan Youth Congress Members hold anti-China protest

Members of Regional Tibetan Youth Congress held an anti-China protest here on Saturday and appealed to people to boycott Chinese products and delete Chinese mobile apps. The protestors carried banners for a boycott of Chinese products.

The protestors were raised slogans against China's President XI Jinping and burnt the country's flag. "We have gathered here to appeal to people to boycott Chinese products," said a protestor.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)