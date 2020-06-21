Left Menu
Development News Edition

249 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; total tally climbs to 5,255

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 5,255 on Saturday with 249 new instances of the viral infection, while the death toll in the state stayed at nine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:51 IST
249 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; total tally climbs to 5,255

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 5,255 on Saturday with 249 new instances of the viral infection, while the death toll in the state stayed at nine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With 136 more coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the number of recoveries climbed to 3,202, he said. Assam now has 2,041 active cases, while three persons have migrated out of the state. Nine people have so far died of the viral disease, the minister said.

So far, 2,73,047 swab samples have been tested for coronavirus in 12 laboratories of the state. As many as 35,611 were lodged in institutional quarantine facilities while 88,904 are in home quarantine. Meanwhile, the Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (ATSP), aiming to conduct more than 50,000 random tests in a week, continued for the fourth day on Saturday. "We aim to conduct more than 50,000 random testings in a week’s time, targeting vulnerable areas," Sarma said.

Under ATSP, swab samples of people working in locations such as truck parking area, loading and unloading centres, godown areas, weighbridges and dhabas were being tested. The staff of hotels used as institutional quarantine will also be tested along with frontline officials like police personnel, the minister said. ATSP will also cover the family members and co-residents of homes of persons who have been released from the institutional quarantine, he said, adding the future course of action for containment of the pandemic in shall be based on these test results. The entire exercise is expected to be finished by June 27 and shall involve deputy commissioners of each district who will ensure the availability of adequate facilities, the minister said.

In order to facilitate people to get themselves tested without having to visit hospitals, some health facilities have been identified by the health department where swab collection will be done for free, Sarma added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. We may h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020