Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagannatha Temple committee requests Odisha CM to approach SC to allow Puri's Ratha Yatra

Dibyasingha Deb, Chairman of Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee, Puri has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to take appropriate steps ensuring that state government immediately approaches the Supreme Court for partial modification of its June 18 order so as to allow Ratha Yatra in Puri.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 21-06-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 01:19 IST
Jagannatha Temple committee requests Odisha CM to approach SC to allow Puri's Ratha Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Dibyasingha Deb, Chairman of Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee, Puri has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to take appropriate steps ensuring that state government immediately approaches the Supreme Court for partial modification of its June 18 order so as to allow Ratha Yatra in Puri. "I request you to re-consider this sensitive issue of stopping Ratha Yatra in Puri and to direct appropriate steps to be immediately taken by the state government for approaching Supreme Court for partial modification of its aforesaid order dated June 18 so as to permit the performance of Ratha Yatra only at Puri - the Moola-peetha of Lord Jagannath," Deb wrote.

He added, "The present grave crisis caused by COVID pandemic, it is respectfully submitted, is not a situation which renders impossible conduct of Ratha Yatra in Puri since, as suggested by the Temple Managing Committee at its meeting of May 30, the Yatra in Puri can be held without any congregation of the general public and with the State government taking appropriate steps to prevent the spread of COVID." He stated that if Ratha Yatra is not held this year in Puri, it will "hurt the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world who watch the sacred Yatra live every year on electronic media."

The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed the Ratha Yatra in Odisha's Puri and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that such gatherings cannot take place at the time of the pandemic.

"Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," the apex court remarked. The top court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO named Odisha Vikas Parishad seeking a stay on the Ratha Yatra to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in view of which the country is under lockdown for the past few months. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. We may h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020