Four arrested in Jodhpur for allegedly making objectionable video, extortion

Four people were arrested in Jodhpur on Saturday for allegedly making an objectionable video of a man with a woman and for extorting money from him. Govind Vyas, CHB Police Station in-charge, informed that one of the accused brought the victim to a house where the other three accused were already present. Later, a girl came and started doing obscene acts with the businessman which caused him to panic and leave the room.

The four accused and the girl had taken photographs and made a video of the incident and started blackmailing the victim and demanded Rs. 5 lakh from him. Govind Vyas said, "Four accused have been arrested in Jodhpur for forcefully making an objectionable video of a man with a woman and extorting money from him. A case was filed and four were arrested. We are investigating the matter."

He added that the accused used to lure people to their hideout and made money by making videos with the girl and threatening them to go viral. Further, an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)