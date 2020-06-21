One terrorist eliminated in J-K's Shopian, operation underway
One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 08:18 IST
One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday. The joint operation, launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is currently underway.
"Operation Lakirpur (Shopian). One terrorist eliminated. Weapons recovered. Joint operation in progress," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)
