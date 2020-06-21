Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar eclipse: No fair, only simple religious ceremony this time in Kurukshetra

A simple religious ceremony was held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar here on Sunday as the administration had decided not to hold a fair this time on the occasion of solar eclipse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:37 IST
Solar eclipse: No fair, only simple religious ceremony this time in Kurukshetra

A simple religious ceremony was held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar here on Sunday as the administration had decided not to hold a fair this time on the occasion of solar eclipse amid the coronavirus pandemic. The holy city had been placed under curfew till 4 pm on Sunday to prevent people from gathering on the banks of sacred sarovars in this district for taking a dip or holding any rituals on the occasion of solar eclipse.

According to Hindu beliefs, a bath in the holy tanks at Kurukshetra during solar eclipse is considered auspicious. A simple religious ceremony on the occasion of solar eclipse was held, in which only a few seers were present.

The seers reached holy Brahma Sarovar in the morning and a 'havan' was also performed. Rituals were held at the Ganga Ghat area of Brahma Sarovar. During usuak times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country flock Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse to take a dip in the holy ponds here and a grand fair is organised on the occasion. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said earlier that the administration had decided not to hold any fair this time. No congregation should be allowed at any religious place during this period anywhere in the district, he had ordered.

Kurukshetra district has been sealed from all sides with barricading at the Brahma Sarovar, and adjoining sacred ponds, officials said on Sunday. People have been requested to observe rituals at home.

To ensure tight security, 52 'nakas' have been set up in Kurukshetra district with constant patrolling by the police. Earlier, the district magistrate had on Wednesday barred holding of the fair by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect. The provision bans the assembly of more than four persons. An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, is currently underway.

The annular phase is visible from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). Few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.PTI SUN VSD DV DV

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Armys Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and ...

INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadus Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vand...

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020