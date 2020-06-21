Rajasthan Guv, CM greet people on Yoga Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on the sixth International Day of Yoga on Sunday and said the ancient Indian practice is the country's gift to the world

Mishra performed various yoga postures in the Raj Bhavan

The chief minister in a tweet said, "The science of Yog is the gift of Indian civilization to the world. It has been preached & practised in India since ancient times. On International Yoga Day, let us resolve to adopt Yoga in our lives for a healthy body & sound mind." Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also greeted people on the occasion and yoga has become a way of life for millions of people and is unique symbol of global recognition for India.