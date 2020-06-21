Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal to observe solar eclipse today

Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal (SWAN), which is a sky lovers organisation, is all set to observe the solar eclipse today.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:59 IST
Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal to observe solar eclipse today
Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal (SWAN) preparing to observe the Solar Eclipse 2020.. Image Credit: ANI

Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal (SWAN), which is a sky lovers organisation, is all set to observe the solar eclipse today. As per an official release, the eclipse is set to begin at 10:47:03 am and last till 2:16:07. The mid-eclipse which in simple terms is the point of time at which the Moon will be blocking the maximum portion of the Sun will be at 12:35:45pm.

The timing is said to be same for the entire North Bengal with a difference of a few seconds. It is noted that the last solar eclipse that was visible from India had occurred on December 26 last year. According to the release, the next solar eclipse visible from India might take place on May 21, 2031.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India. It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's all our fault: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's second successive defeat

After suffering a second successive defeat following the Premier League resumption, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they did not compete like they should have and admitted that it is all our fault. Obviously after a defeat, you want to pu...

International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Armys Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and ...

INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadus Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vand...

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020