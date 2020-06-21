3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru
Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:04 IST
Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru. "Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka," the police said.
A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)