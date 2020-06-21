5 deaths, 477 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra
Five deaths and 477 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,929, informed Andhra Pradesh state COVID-19 nodal officer.ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:19 IST
Five deaths and 477 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,929, informed Andhra Pradesh state COVID-19 nodal officer. Out of new cases found, 439 are from Andhra Pradesh, 34 are returnees from other states and 4 are from different countries.
Notably, in past 24 hours, five deaths were reported -- three in Krishna district, one each in Kurnool and Chittoor. Total deaths in the state now stand at 106. (ANI)
