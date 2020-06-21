Do yoga daily to stay clear of diseases, CM Khattar urges people

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged people to do Yoga every day to remain disease-free, saying the importance of the ancient Indian practice is being felt more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greeting people on sixth International Yoga Day on Sunday, Khattar said, “Yoga connects mind, body and soul and helps us move forward in a positive direction”.

Khattar, who performed various exercises at his residence here and posted the pictures on his Twitter handle, urged people to “do Yoga every day, remain disease-free for entire life”. With the world battling the coronavirus pandemic, Khattar said that yoga can be helpful in boosting immunity, which increases the importance of this ancient Indian practice more during the present times.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also greeted people on the occasion. He also performed some yoga 'asanas' at his residence in Sirsa.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, the Jannayak Janta Party leader posted on his Twitter handle, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self”..