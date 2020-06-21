Roads in Kochi remain empty despite Sunday lockdown lift

Roads and markets wore a deserted look in Kochi despite the lifting of Sunday lockdown in the state. As announced by the state government, Kerala remains under lockdown on Sundays in the fight against COVID-19.

It is to mention that Kerala reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that it was mandatory for everyone to practice social distancing and to wear a mask when moving out.

Meanwhile, Kochi witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday between 10-11 am. (ANI)