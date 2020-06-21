Left Menu
Yoga, India's divine gift to human civilisation: Odisha governor

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the governor tweeted, "#Yoga union of human consciousness with super consciousness, a divine gift of Bharat to the human civilization." Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said, yoga helps in creating a balanced life in order to live healthy. "Let us celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga2020 with family from the safety of our home.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:40 IST
Yoga, India's divine gift to human civilisation: Odisha governor

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday said Yoga is a divine gift of India to the human civilisation while residents of the state performed 'asanas' staying at home and on digital media platforms, on the International Day of Yoga. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the state spread out their mats in their houses and performed yoga along with family members while adhering to social distancing.

The Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays till June 30 in 11 of its 30 districts to check the spread of the deadly virus. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the governor tweeted, "#Yoga union of human consciousness with super consciousness, a divine gift of Bharat to the human civilization." Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said, yoga helps in creating a balanced life in order to live healthy.

"Let us celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga2020 with family from the safety of our home. Let us also pledge to adopt #Yoga as a tool for ensuring personal well-being & social cohesion," Union Petroleum and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted. Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri beach with a message to promote "Yoga At Home Yoga With Family" in view of the pandemic.

The occasion was being observed at IIT Bhubaneswar with enthusiasm. Arul Dev - author, integral educator and a guest faculty at IIT Madras - was the chief guest at the event and joined the yoga session through digital platform.

Prof R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar with students, faculty, officers, staff and yoga teachers assembled for the practice session at the community centre by adhering to social distancing protocols and wearing masks. The entire programme was live streamed and many participated from their hostels while several students performed it from their homes across the country.

A number of yoga institutes organised online sessions while people wearing masks were also seen performing 'asanas' in their gardens and on road sidewalks..

