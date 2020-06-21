Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Yoga Day observed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day. The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscoring yoga as essential both for a healthy mind and body. CM Rawat did yogic asanas at his official residence on the occasion and asked people to make it part of their daily lives to build their immunity and stay healthy.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:49 IST
International Yoga Day observed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day. The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscoring yoga as essential both for a healthy mind and body.

CM Rawat did yogic asanas at his official residence on the occasion and asked people to make it part of their daily lives to build their immunity and stay healthy. Rawat performed different yogic postures as per the yoga protocol issued by the AYUSH Ministry and asked people to practise yoga for at least an hour every day to develop resistance against diseases and lead a healthy life.

"Immunity needs to be strong to fight against COVID-19 and yoga is an effective method to build it," he said. Rawat credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that the whole world celebrates June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

However, unlike previous years no public function was held in Uttarakhand on the occasion in view of the COVID-19 pandemic which has made social distancing necessary. PM Modi had also appealed to people to observe International Yoga Day at their homes.

Baba Ramdev also performed yoga asanas at Patanjali Yogpeeth along with his associates and called upon people to make it part of their daily routine to stay healthy. PTI ALM HDA.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited OIL, the Pollution Control Board PCB, Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to close down all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. ...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Every time a woman threatens patriarchy, she is branded a witch: Rahul Bose on ‘Bulbbul’

For actor Rahul Bose, Bulbbul offered a chance to be a part of a story that was told with a great deal of sensitivity and realism by reinterpreting a folklore to narrate the coming-of-age story of a woman. Bose, whose varied filmography acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020