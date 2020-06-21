Mumbai: Man found hanging in Kandivali home

The body of a 45-year-old man wasfound hanging in a room in Bandar Pakhadi locality ofKandivali in Mumbai, police said on Sunday

The body, which was highly decomposed, was found onSaturday evening and has been identified as that of JayeshPatel, who was living alone as his family had shifted toGujarat, an official said

"Neighbours alerted police about a foul smell from theroom. No suicide note has been found. We have registered anaccidental death report and probe was underway," the Charkoppolice station official said.