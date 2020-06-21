Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL5 PREZ-YOGA DAY Amid COVID, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene: Prez New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic. DEL27 VIRUS-FRONTLINE MEDICOS-LIFE Life through a COVID prism: Nurses, docs walk tightrope between work and home New Delhi: Being trapped inside PPE suits for six hours is tough, battling the fear of contracting COVID-19 tougher and not meeting children, spouses or parents for weeks the toughest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:08 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: DEL35 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-LD REVIEW Armed forces told to forcefully deal with Chinese aggression along LAC New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday. DEL36 PM-2NDLD YOGA DAY World now feeling need for yoga more than ever, it's helping COVID patients defeat disease: Modi New Delhi: The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh (U’Khand): Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases New Delhi: Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL29 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said. MDS6 TN-LOCKDOWN-CHENNAI Chennai comes to a standstill on first 'Sunday shutdown' Chennai: The first "Sunday shutdown" with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai and suburbs to a standstill while the city's civic body said its fever camps to help detect coronavirus cases have evoked tremendous response from the people. DEL5 PREZ-YOGA DAY Amid COVID, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene: Prez New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL27 VIRUS-FRONTLINE MEDICOS-LIFE Life through a COVID prism: Nurses, docs walk tightrope between work and home New Delhi: Being trapped inside PPE suits for six hours is tough, battling the fear of contracting COVID-19 tougher and not meeting children, spouses or parents for weeks the toughest. But that is what they signed up for and that is what they do, say the doughty doctors and nurses at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. By Manish Sarmah. DEL37 RLYS-COVID COACHES-HEAT Bio-toilets and oxygen cylinders for COVID coaches, but Rlys wonders how to beat the heat New Delhi: Equipped with handheld showers, mosquito nets, bio-toilets, power sockets, oxygen cylinders and more, the Railways’ COVID-care coaches have it all to keep patients comfortable – but only if they can withstand the summer heat trapped inside the metal 'boxes'. By Ananya Sengupta DEL38 DL-LD ECLIPSE Cloudy skies hamper viewing of annular eclipse in Delhi New Delhi: As clouds shrouded the skies in the national capital on Sunday, there was no clear view for sky gazers of the annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire.

FOREIGN FGN35 US-INDIA-LD CHINA Sino-India border situation 'very tough', US talking to India and China to help them out: Trump Washington: Amidst the "very tough" standoff at the China-India border, US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is talking to both countries to "help them" resolve their ongoing tensions. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 UK-3RDLD STABBINGS UK park stabbings that killed 3 declared terrorist attack London, Jun 21 (PTI) UK counter-terrorism officers on Sunday declared a stabbing rampage by a Libyan-origin man in a park in the English town of Reading that left three people dead as a terrorist attack. By Aditi Khanna FGN30 VIRUS-CHINA Beijing tests millions for COVID-19, PepsiCo suspends ops after workers test positive Beijing: Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has suspended operations in Beijing after some of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, where the city officials are conducting COVID-19 tests on millions, especially employees of restaurants, food delivery services and market vendors. By K J M Varma FGN26 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-RALLY Biden is ‘helpless puppet’ of radical left, says Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Oklahoma where he launched a frontal attack on his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, describing him as a “helpless puppet” of the radical left. By Lalit K Jha..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...

Say hello to yoga, goodbye to stress: Bengal guv

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with gusto at various places in Bengal on Sunday, as authorities of educational institutes, and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay, amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020