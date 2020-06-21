Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and Buddhist monks performed yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:13 IST
Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations
Fire raged at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a major blow to Oil India Limited (OIL), the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to "close down" all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. This move was taken just days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the bio-diversity of the region.

Subsequently, the well caught fire on June 9. The order also comes within a month after receiving environment clearance by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for extender reach drilling at seven locations under Dibru Saikhowa National Park. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...

Say hello to yoga, goodbye to stress: Bengal guv

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with gusto at various places in Bengal on Sunday, as authorities of educational institutes, and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay, amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020