Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and Buddhist monks performed yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh on the occasion of International Yoga Day.ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:13 IST
In a major blow to Oil India Limited (OIL), the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to "close down" all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. This move was taken just days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the bio-diversity of the region.
Subsequently, the well caught fire on June 9. The order also comes within a month after receiving environment clearance by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for extender reach drilling at seven locations under Dibru Saikhowa National Park. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Poor weather condition hampering work to control gas flow from OIL well blowout in Assam
81 new COVID-19 cases take Assam tally to 2,324
Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397
COVID-19: Assam crosses 2400-mark with 230 new cases; total rises to 2,473
230 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, count at 2,473