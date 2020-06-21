Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited (OIL), the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to "close down" all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. This move was taken just days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the bio-diversity of the region.

Subsequently, the well caught fire on June 9. The order also comes within a month after receiving environment clearance by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for extender reach drilling at seven locations under Dibru Saikhowa National Park. (ANI)